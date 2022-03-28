Advertisement

Hollister, Mo. woman recovering after assault by 3 women in St. Louis

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A Hollister, Mo. woman is recovering after getting attacked by three women.

The assault happened nearly two weeks ago in St Louis when she says she tried to help out the wrong people. Heather Smith says St. Louis has become her family’s home away from home. Smith’s three-year-old grandson, Sebastian, is terminally ill and has been in and out of the St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. She says his latest hospital stay was for 19 days. The attack happened two days before returning home.

”As I went to the parking garage, I went to buckle my seatbelt and I turned around to a woman standing there asking if I could give her a ride to the gas station, which is where I was going,” Smith said.

Smith says her kindness got the best of her that day. The woman and two other girls got into the car. Shortly after arriving at the gas station, they started arguing about a lost I.D. According to the police report, Smith then drove the three women to a nearby Walgreens. That’s where the assault took place.

”As I opened the door of my car my keys were ripped off of me,” Smith said. “They attacked, they stomped my head, dragged me by my hair behind my car, and were about to run me over until a woman came hollering. They jumped in my car and took off.”

Smith was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital. She filed a police report that night. She says police were able to track down her car two days later. It had been destroyed.

”They took everything out of my car, down to my grandson’s car seat.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Smith says returning to the hospital this week after the attack will be challenging, but encourages others to take extra caution in areas they aren’t as familiar with.

”I’m constantly watching my surroundings, I’m very much aware,” said Smith. “Be cautious of who you try to be kind to because it really backfired for me. The fact that nothing is being done, I won’t stop until something is done”

Smith says the hospital has security video of the women getting into her car in the parking garage. She’s hopeful that will help bring justice to this situation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

Hollister, Mo, woman recovering after assault by three women in St. Louis
A few could be strong.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tuesday Will be the Best Day This Week
Low water levels a concern across the Ozarks
Low water levels a concern across the Ozarks
Low lake levels along Norfork Lake likely played a big part in the fatal drowning of two...
Low-water levels are a concern across the Ozarks after the deaths of 2 fishermen
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game...
Welcome back: Pujols returns to Cardinals for a final season