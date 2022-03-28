Advertisement

K-9 finds $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden in tomato shipment

Las Vegas police said K-9 Nuggetz found $10.5 million worth of cocaine in a tomato shipment.
Las Vegas police said K-9 Nuggetz found $10.5 million worth of cocaine in a tomato shipment.(LVMPD)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - A police K-9 in Las Vegas alerted detectives to $10.5 million worth of cocaine hidden among a tomato delivery, Las Vegas police said.

Officers stopped a semi for erratic driving at 2:30 a.m. Friday, and the driver appeared “nervous” with a story that didn’t add up, Las Vegas police said in a tweet.

K-9 Nuggetz signaled an alert for drugs in the truck, which lead to a search. Officers said they found 230 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of $10.5 million hidden within the tomatoes in the truck.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for allegedly trafficking a controlled substance.

Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled...
Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were arrested and booked for trafficking a controlled substance. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)(Courtesy Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms return midweek
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters ‘excited’ about bomb
FILE -Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Cincinnati...
Chiefs suddenly among busiest NFL teams during offseason
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Sunday, but will remain largely below average.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A bit warmer today, storms coming mid-week
FILE – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a negative review of a closely watched...
FDA skeptical of benefits from experimental ALS drug