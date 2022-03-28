Missouri State Senator Hough proposes a bill to reduce suicides in students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s State Senator Lincoln Hough filed legislation to get the suicide hotline number on student ID cards.

“This legislation would require schools that have student IDs for individuals from grades 7-12, and then also higher ed, so your colleges, universities, two years, all those that they would just print that very simple three-digit number on the back of their student ID,” said State Senator Hough.

He said he had a lot of constituents reach out and talk about the struggles they have gone through. He wants to make sure everyone knows someone is there to talk to.

”The mission here is to let people know that there’s somebody out there that if you’re struggling if you’ve got something going on that you want to talk to somebody about, there’s a very simple way to get ahold of someone,” said

Filing this legislation gets personal from his days in school.

“When I was in high school, my junior and then also (my) senior year, we had individuals that that that took their own lives, and it changed our senior year, it changed our class. It’s one of the things, it’s one of the reasons I’ve always been passionate about mental health in our community and not just in Springfield or in southwest Missouri. These are worldwide issues,“ said State Senator Hough.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people age 10-24. This proposal would make sure students have direct access to where they can get help. The bill wouldn’t go into effect until August 28. By that time most schools already have their student IDs printed.

“When we filed the legislation, we also sent a letter to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, sort of gently asking that maybe they take this under advisement, and see if there’s a way that they can do this, even without legislation being approved,” said State Senator Hough.

If you or someone you know is struggling the National Suicide Prevention hotline is 800-273-8255.

