MSU professor, nonprofit founder announces run for Missouri statehouse

Amy Blansit/Candidate for 133rd State House District
Amy Blansit/Candidate for 133rd State House District(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Amy Blansit, a Missouri State University professor and founder of the nonprofit Drew Lewis Foundation, announced she is running for Missouri’s statehouse.

Blansit will run as a Democrat for Springfield’s House District 133. The area serves much of western Springfield & Greene County.

“It has always been my goal to best help families of Springfield in whatever way I can,” said Blansit. “Today, I filed to ensure those families’ interests are being fought for in Jefferson City.”

She says she will fight for access to affordable health care, good jobs, and bringing us all together.

Republican State Rep. Curtis Trent holds the seat. State Rep. Trent announced he is running for state senate in August 2022.

