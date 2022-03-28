Ozarks municipalities band together to address broadband access

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Government leaders in the Ozarks are taking steps to increase broadband access in their communities. Access to fast and reliable internet is an issue city leaders in Republic have heard about for years, and it was only made worse by the pandemic.

“The discussion has always been there, at least since I’ve been here,” says David Cameron, Republic City Administrator. “We heard about it a lot when people were home. ‘What are we doing to increase our speed and reliability in our community?’ And I think a lot of this was brought to the forefront.”

But, Cameron says getting an ISP to expand infrastructure or increase speeds can be challenging.

“Imagine if you’re running a million dollars worth of fiber to a thousand homes, but say 20 of those homes or 200 of those homes chose to use your service,” says Cameron. “You cannot recover the cost of installing that. So it’s important that you have some sort of assurance that if you’re gonna spend all that money you’re gonna get a return on investment.”

So Republic and several other cities are taking a different approach. Greene and Christian County, Republic, Nixa, Willard, Ozark, and Strafford are putting together a regional broadband initiative board, where a representative from each municipality would hold a seat, but the board would act as a separate entity. Once it is created, the board would apply as one entity for American Rescue Plan Act dollars that are being administered through the state.

“A lot of the infrastructure dollars that are coming from Washington has definitely brought awareness to the need to shore that up,” says Cameron. ”So, a collective, collaborative effort where we can partner together to have the best concept moving forward is paramount.”

“There are so many starting up right now nationwide that the small fish in the pond will get ignored,” says Jeff Bertholdi, Director of SpringNet Broadband at City Utilities in Springfield. “So it’s better to group your resources together to try to have the greatest impact for the community and the counties involved.”

But before the board can apply for funds, they need to know what the need actually is, and how much expanding access would cost. So, City Utilities in Springfield is going to help the municipalities hire a firm to do a feasibility study. Cameron says they wanted to work with SpringNet/City Utilities because of the past experience it has in the field. SpringNet/City Utilities is set to finish a fiber expansion project in Springfield by 2023.

“City Utilities has done a great job of rolling out and deploying a system that could partner with another provider,” says Cameron. “So, working around CU to actually deploy a similar model and to use the knowledge they’ve gained to do that was important. It only makes sense.”

Cameron says the next steps for creating that board should happen in the next couple of weeks.

