The Place: The Incredible Story of Haven Shepherd

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To wrap up International Women’s Month, we’re introducing you to one of the strongest women in Missouri, Haven Shepherd. As a young girl, she survived and thrived after a bomb explosion took both her legs. Our Alyssa Kelly tells us the story of how that little girl grew up to be one of the best swimmers in the world.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.