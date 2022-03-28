REPORTS: Albert Pujols expected to return to Cardinals on one-year contract

ST. LOUIS (KY3) - It appears St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols will add one more chapter to his illustrious baseball career.

Pujols, widely regarded as one of the top baseball players of his generation, is preparing for a reunion with the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to reports from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold and The Athletic’s Katie Woo, Pujols and the Cardinals are finalizing a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

The reported contract is worth $2.5 million and is pending a physical. The St. Louis Cardinals have not yet announced the move as of late Sunday night.

If the contract is finalized, Pujols would return to St. Louis more than a decade removed from his last game with the Cardinals, a winner-take-all Game 7 in the 2011 World Series.

Pujols won three NL MVP awards and two World Series rings in St. Louis, while breaking or chasing several franchise batting records. He ranks second in Cardinals history with 445 home runs and 1,329 RBI, only behind fellow Cardinals legend Stan Musial in both categories.

The 42-year-old is the only player in MLB history to begin his career with 10 straight seasons of a .300+ batting average, 30+ home runs and 100+ RBI, which he accomplished with the Cardinals from 2001 to 2010. Pujols also earned six Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards in St. Louis.

After 11 remarkable seasons with the Cardinals, Pujols joined the Los Angeles Angels on a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Angels prior to the 2012 season. Pujols joined the Los Angeles Dodgers last year after the Angels released him in the final season of his contract.

Pujols ranks fifth in MLB history with 679 career homers and 11th all-time with 3,301 hits. Upon return, he would be the oldest active player in the majors.

If the return is finalized, Pujols will have a chance to play one more season with longtime teammates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, both who are expected to retire after the 2022 season.

