Republic, Mo. parents show concern after social media video of car speeding past a school bus

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Parents of students in Republic are concerned about their children’s safety around school buses.

One parent, Brandon Bradford, has a video from his home security camera that caught a lot of buzz on social media. Bradford said he caught someone speeding down his street and going past a stopped school bus with its stop sign out, while he was picking up his daughter.

”Makes me angry,” said Bradford. “Because it’s just a simple thing to pay attention to the stop arm and stoplights and stop.”

Bradford said the actions of the driver were unnerving.

“She’s taken a few steps away and the bus driver laid on the horn,” said Bradford.

Bradford said this shouldn’t happen in a neighborhood.

“It’s very sad,” said Bradford. “I mean, we all took a test to get our license. In the test or in the handbook it explains how you’re supposed to approach a stopped bus.”

Officer Audrianna Wake, from the Republic Police Department, said there are serious consequences for these actions.

“Not yielding for a school bus, it’s really important, it can really cause hefty fines, court costs,” said Officer Wake,

Officer Wake wants to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

“Simple awareness,” said Officer Wake. “Put your phones down it’s super important just to drive the speed limit.”

Bradford said one more second of awareness could save a life.

“Kids walking up and down the road going to and from school it just takes a second to for you not paying attention to be an accident and can be a lot worse than just speeding past the bus,” said Bradford.

