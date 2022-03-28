Advertisement

Semi crash slows traffic south of Harrison, Ark.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of the highway.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of the highway.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 65 south of Harrison after a semi-truck hit a power line.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of the highway.

Investigators say the semi rolled over a power line that had fallen onto the highway. Entergy is working to remove the line and restore power.

Emergency crews are rerouting traffic along Bellefonte Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

World's Fishing Fair in Springfield.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Bass Pro Shops’ World’s Fishing Fair is opening in Springfield this week
Springfield pastor shares his connection to Ukraine in downtown prayer service
Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols talks to reporters during a press conference before a...
Albert Pujols returning to the Cardinals on one-year contract
Severe Storm Resources/KY3
First Alert Weather: Severe Weather Resources