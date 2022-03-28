Semi crash slows traffic south of Harrison, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 65 south of Harrison after a semi-truck hit a power line.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of the highway.

Investigators say the semi rolled over a power line that had fallen onto the highway. Entergy is working to remove the line and restore power.

Emergency crews are rerouting traffic along Bellefonte Road.

