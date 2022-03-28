Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. expands COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is offering new incentives for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning March 28, those receiving a COVID-19 booster dose at Springfield-Greene County Health Department vaccine clinics are eligible to receive a $50 gift card upon vaccination. The gift card program has been open to people receiving first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since October. In that time, the Health Department has distributed 5,120 gift cards.

Expanding the gift card program to booster doses can help further reduce the impact of COVID-19 in the community. Booster doses have proven to be effective in bolstering protection against COVID-19 infection, severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

”While we continue to see those low case numbers, when cases have gone down the vaccination uptick rate has slowed down,” said Aaron Schekorra of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “So we really are just working to let people know now is the time to get vaccinated if you haven’t made that choice yet while things are slow in terms of case numbers because it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to reach full effectiveness and getting that second dose a couple of more weeks to really offer that full protection.”

Upcoming Clinics:

Community members can attend this week’s clinics to receive their primary or booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and receive a $50 gift card, while supplies last.

Tuesday, March 29

Library Station – 2535 N. Kansas Expy., from 9 – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Park Central Library – 128 Park Central Square, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Midtown Carnegie Library – 397 E. Central St. from 10 a.m. to Noon

Friday, April 1

Fair Grove Library – 81 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove, from 10 a.m. to noon

Park Central Library – 128 Park Central Square, from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.