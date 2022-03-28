Springfield pastor shares his connection to Ukraine in downtown prayer service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community met for its sixth gathering downtown to pray for Ukraine as the war continues.

The community calls it “The Prayer on the Square” and many showed up in full support for peace.

“We want to pray to God to show us mercy to the soldiers of Ukraine, change President Putin’s mind and lower the morale of the fighters that are fighting against Ukraine,” said Pastor George of Prayer on the Square. “Everybody’s gathering together for one common purpose from many backgrounds.”

Pastor George says his roots hold strong to Ukraine.

”I still have relatives over in Ukraine and my mom and my dad were born in Ukraine,” said George. “My first cousins are fighting as volunteers and are fierce about defending their nation, their culture, their language and their identity.”

The Ukrainian flag remains a strong symbol throughout the prayer not only in Springfield but around the world.

“The blue sky is not blue at this time but it will be blue again and the harvest will be golden again but unfortunately right now it is the harvest of souls,” said Lily Walsh a native Ukrainian now residing in Springfield.

“It’s important for morale back there for people to know we do care and are actively engaging to support the refugees and defense in anyway we can,” said Peter Walsh.

The group “Prayer in the Square will continue to meet every Sunday until this ends.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.