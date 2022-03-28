Advertisement

Springfield pastor shares his connection to Ukraine in downtown prayer service

The Springfield community met for its sixth gathering downtown to pray for Ukraine as the war...
The Springfield community met for its sixth gathering downtown to pray for Ukraine as the war continues.(ky3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield community met for its sixth gathering downtown to pray for Ukraine as the war continues.

The community calls it “The Prayer on the Square” and many showed up in full support for peace.

“We want to pray to God to show us mercy to the soldiers of Ukraine, change President Putin’s mind and lower the morale of the fighters that are fighting against Ukraine,” said Pastor George of Prayer on the Square. “Everybody’s gathering together for one common purpose from many backgrounds.”

Pastor George says his roots hold strong to Ukraine.

”I still have relatives over in Ukraine and my mom and my dad were born in Ukraine,” said George. “My first cousins are fighting as volunteers and are fierce about defending their nation, their culture, their language and their identity.”

The Ukrainian flag remains a strong symbol throughout the prayer not only in Springfield but around the world.

“The blue sky is not blue at this time but it will be blue again and the harvest will be golden again but unfortunately right now it is the harvest of souls,” said Lily Walsh a native Ukrainian now residing in Springfield.

“It’s important for morale back there for people to know we do care and are actively engaging to support the refugees and defense in anyway we can,” said Peter Walsh.

The group “Prayer in the Square will continue to meet every Sunday until this ends.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
Flat Creek/Republic & Cape Fair
Flat Creek expanding to 2 more southwest Missouri cities
Searchers recover body of 2nd fisherman after boat capsizes on Norfork Lake
FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

Latest News

Thieves steal catalytic converters from school buses in Bakersfield, Mo.
Republic, Mo. parents show concern after social media video of car speeding past a school bus
Ariana DeBose llega a los Oscar el 27 de marzo de 2022 en el Teatro Dolby en Los Angeles. (Foto...
Oscars live: Ariana DeBose wins for best supporting actress
Hooray For Hollywood/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Hooray for Hollywood celebrates the Oscars
Hooray For Hollywood/Springfield, Mo.
PICTURES: Hooray for Hollywood celebrates the Oscars