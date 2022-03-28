Advertisement

Springfield police investigate Commercial St. shooting from Saturday

Police investigate Springfield homicide
Police investigate Springfield homicide(Thomas Leonard)
By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says it has not made an arrest in a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men shot. Johnny Hipol, 30, died from his injuries at the home. Doctors treated and released the other victim.

Police have not released any description of the suspects but say they do have a person of interest. Neighbors say they heard gunshots and yelling when three men entered the home.

This marks the fourth homicide in Springfield for 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

Emily Hernandez with Pelosi sign
Missouri participant in Capitol riot charged in fatal crash
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 450+ cases since Friday; Arkansas adds 21 new cases
Bass Pro Shops: See a few new lures to help you catch more fish
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms return midweek