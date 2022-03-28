Springfield police investigate Commercial St. shooting from Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department says it has not made an arrest in a deadly shooting Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found two men shot. Johnny Hipol, 30, died from his injuries at the home. Doctors treated and released the other victim.

Police have not released any description of the suspects but say they do have a person of interest. Neighbors say they heard gunshots and yelling when three men entered the home.

This marks the fourth homicide in Springfield for 2022.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.