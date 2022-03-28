Advertisement

WATCH: Blind high school basketball player sinks basket

A blind high school basketball player sinks a free throw during a game. (SOURCE: WXMI, ZEELAND EAST HIGH SCHOOL)
By Matt Witkos
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WXMI) – A blind 11th-grader never imagined she’d create this much excitement with her basketball skills. But with one fell swoop, she’s soaking it all up.

After a few taps on the backboard, Jules Hoogland took her shot.

The crowd of students from Zeeland East and West erupted in excitement.

“I was like, ‘Everyone’s staring me but I can’t see them staring at me, so this is good,’” Hoogland said.

Because Hoogland is blind, she has help on the hardwood. She’s assisted by Ally Guffey.

“She’s my eyes on the court because I don’t have my cane, so I have to put my trust in her to make sure she doesn’t let me get hit by balls. And she guides me in the right direction,” Hoogland said.

The two are inseparable on and off the courts.

“I just make sure she is all lined up,” Guffey said.

The two knew each other in middle school, but the Unified Sports Program made the two grow together to be almost like sisters.

“I had never met anyone who was blind before, so i knew nothing,” Guffey said. “She put a lot of trust in me. And … we had a lot of trial and error. But we have come very, very far, and now we’ve been in a class together for the past two years.”

The program started several years ago as a chance to make friends.

“To watch the culture shift of our school community, really made a difference,” Unified coach Jessie Steel said. “And just to be able to watch how that’s continued to grow, students be accepted, students be shown that they matter and given a chance to really prove that to the school body.”

This is Guffey’s senior year, and she’s already making plans to see Hoogland back out on the court.

“I’m really going to miss you, Ally,” Hoogland told her friend. “And I know next year, I’m going to feel the same way.”

Guffey said moving on will be difficult for her.

“It’s hard to think about because this has been like my family for three years,” Guffey said.

Hoogland said before the game, she missed some of her practice shots. But when she scored, she felt like God was there.

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did Missouri teen’s size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Attorney says so
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money
Officers responded Saturday morning to a home in the 2400 block of East Commercial Street.
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield; shooter on the run
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Academy condemns Will Smith’s actions, launches review
Will Smith’s Oscar win was overshadowed by him slapping Chris Rock for a joke about his wife,...
Oscars: Fallout from Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House, Feb. 25, 2022, in...
Biden says remark on Putin’s power was about ‘moral outrage’
FILE - President Joe Biden announced his budget proposal on Monday.
Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits