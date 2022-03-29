Advertisement

Bruce Hornsby announces concert stop in Springfield

Bruce Hornsby/Gillioz.org
Bruce Hornsby/Gillioz.org(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heartland rocker and famed pianist Bruce Hornsby announced a concert stop in Springfield.

He will appear at the Gillioz on September 24. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at gillioz.org or by calling (417) 863-9491.

Bruce Hornsby has built one of the most diverse, collaborative, and adventurous careers in contemporary music. Hornsby and his band The Range’s first album The Way It Is (1986) was steadily and slowly building in popularity in the U.S. when in August the title track exploded on BBC Radio One in England, then Europe, the rest of the world, and finally in the United States. The record went on to sell three million records.

Three decades after Bruce Hornsby established his global name as the creator of pop hits that defined “the sound of grace on the radio,” as a Rolling Stone reviewer once wrote, such projects continue and are consistent with his lifelong pursuit of musical transcendence.

“It’s always been about staying inspired, broadening my reach and range of abilities and influences, and exploring new areas,” Hornsby says. “I’m very fortunate to be able to do that, to be a lifelong student, and to continue to pursue a wide-ranging musical life.”

