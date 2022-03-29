Cassville, Mo. voters will decide whether to pass use tax in April

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities will ask voters to approve a use tax.

The local use tax rate is the same as the local sales tax rate. It closes a loophole that allows businesses who buy outside of Missouri to escape paying sales tax. The state collects money from online purchases.

City leaders in Cassville explained the way money from a new use tax would be used in that community. City Administrator Steve Walensky says the use tax is not a double tax and it’s new. However, it would generate local revenue and fund community services from purchases made on line from out of state vendors.

”If that merchandise is delivered to your house if you live in city limits then that tax you’re already paying, the city of Cassville is not being able to collect that,” said Walensky.

Until a use tax is passed, that money can’t be given back to cities to fund numerous projects in the community.

”We are probably looking to use that towards law enforcement,” Walensky said. “That’s an area that has been constantly attended to from trying to be competitive, retaining our officers.”

One local business owner in Cassville says he’d like to see that money distributed back to children.

“Sidewalks, parks, anything kid-related, that’s where my passion is,” said Chad Johnson. “If you can keep the kids happy, it’s great for the community.”

Other local residents say they want to make sure the money is being used for its intended purpose.

”It doesn’t seem like things get better with the taxes,” said Garry Elliott. “If they use it for what they say they’re going to use it on, it might be alright.”

Walensky says the use tax is estimated to generate around $200,000 back to the general fund.

To see sample ballots from across the Missouri Ozarks, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.