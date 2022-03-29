Advertisement

Chris Rock’s ticket sales skyrocket after Will Smith slap

Moments before winning best actor, Smith appeared to smack Rock after the comic made a joke about Smith's wife. (COURTESY A.M.P.A.S. 2022 via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - Apparently, seeing Will Smith slap Chris Rock has people excited to see Rock on stage again.

The comedian’s tour has seen a big boost in ticket sales.

Ticket reseller TickPick says it sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than it did in the past month combined, sending prices through the roof from $46 a ticket to a minimum of $341.

In case you missed it during Sunday’s Oscars, Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith who has a shaved head because she has alopecia. The joke didn’t sit well with Smith, who walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

Smith has apologized, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it has started a formal review of what happened.

