Advertisement

Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting inside a conservation area.

Deputies responded to the Dale Sare Conservation Area near Farm Road 141 north of Springfield Tuesday morning. The scene is about a half-mile into a wooded area.

Investigators say the shooting incident happened on a camping site. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A second person with the victim is cooperating with deputies.

Investigators did not release the condition of the victim.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Walnut Street around 10:30 a.m.
3-vehicle crash damages building in downtown Springfield
A woman from Hollister is recovering after getting attacked by three women.
Hollister, Mo. woman recovering after assault by 3 women in St. Louis
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
A warm front will move through the area today, bringing much of the region into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and warmer today, storms tonight
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money

Latest News

Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area
OTC/Springfield, Mo.
OTC course preparing students for the alternative energy field
OTC course preparing students for the alternative energy field
Bruce Hornsby/Gillioz.org
Bruce Hornsby announces concert stop in Springfield