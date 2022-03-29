Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting inside a conservation area.

Deputies responded to the Dale Sare Conservation Area near Farm Road 141 north of Springfield Tuesday morning. The scene is about a half-mile into a wooded area.

Investigators say the shooting incident happened on a camping site. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. A second person with the victim is cooperating with deputies.

Investigators did not release the condition of the victim.

