Lawrence County deputy resigns after facing felony charges of burglary and animal abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An ex-deputy from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is facing felony charges of burglary and animal abuse.

Investigators say Zachary Cook’s former girlfriend accused him of breaking into her Springfield apartment while she was gone. Investigators say it’s all on security video. They say she never gave him permission to come inside.

Cook also faces charges of abusing his ex’s dog during his visits, which she claims eventually led to her dog’s death. Investigators indicate the incidents happened back in December of 2021. The victim’s dog began to act strangely around Cook. Surveillance video on January 14 revealed audio of the dog making crying noises after Cook entered the victim’s apartment. When he leaves, the crying stops. When she came home her dog was dead. A necropsy revealed signs of abuse including broken ribs and lacerations on the liver. The dog’s vet noted to investigators there had been no previous signs of abuse.

When the Greene County prosecutor filed charges, Cook resigned from the sheriff’s office.

Another former girlfriend has also come forward according to investigators. She claims Cook killed her dog while they were dating too.

Cook pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a statement to KY3 Cook’s lawyer, Dakota Paris says:

“Zach and I are looking forward to presenting our case to the Court and are both confident the truth will come out through the judicial process.”

A judge set a preliminary hearing for April.

