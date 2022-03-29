Advertisement

Man ‘engulfed up to his neck’ in grain bin before being rescued

Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.
Firefighters rescued a man engulfed up to his neck in a grain bin.(Letts Community Volunteer Fire Dept./Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETTS, Ind. (Gray News) - Firefighters say they rescued a man who nearly became buried in a grain bin.

The Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department posted to Facebook Monday photos of the rescue, which took place in Jennings County, Indiana.

Rescuers said the man was engulfed up to his neck in the bin, and only his face and top of his head were visible when they arrived.

“To complicate the rescue more, there was a large area of rotten grain bridged two feet above the patient,” the fire department said in the Facebook post.

Local farmer rescued from grain bin this afternoon. The LCVFD was dispatched to assist Westport FD at 7735 E CR 1220...

Posted by Letts Community Vol. Fire Dept. on Monday, March 28, 2022

Crews began removing grain from around the man, and they were able to get him out of the bin after more than one hour with the help of a “Great Wall” grain bin rescue system.

The fire department said it was one of the most complex rescues it had ever been involved with.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Walnut Street around 10:30 a.m.
3-vehicle crash damages building in downtown Springfield
A woman from Hollister is recovering after getting attacked by three women.
Hollister, Mo. woman recovering after assault by 3 women in St. Louis
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap
A warm front will move through the area today, bringing much of the region into the 70s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and warmer today, storms tonight
Missouri Capitol
‘How am I supposed to survive?’ | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sign anti-lynching legislation on Tuesday.
Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital as talks progress
Deputies investigate shooting at conservation area in northern Greene County.
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area
OTC/Springfield, Mo.
OTC course preparing students for the alternative energy field