Man on motorized skateboard injured in crash with car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man on a motorized skateboard suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a car at a Springfield intersection.

The crash happened at the intersection of Elm and Kimbrough around noon on Tuesday.

Investigators say the skateboarder was traveling eastbound on Elm and crossed into Kimbrough. Witnesses told police the driver had the green light and the right of way.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.