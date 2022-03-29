Advertisement

Man on motorized skateboard injured in crash with car in Springfield

The crash happened at the intersection of Elm and Kimbrough around noon on Tuesday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man on a motorized skateboard suffered minor injuries after he was hit by a car at a Springfield intersection.

Investigators say the skateboarder was traveling eastbound on Elm and crossed into Kimbrough. Witnesses told police the driver had the green light and the right of way.

The driver did not suffer any injuries.

