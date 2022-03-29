First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 News Department has sad news to report.

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer announced it is time for her family’s next chapter.

Abby’s husband is graduating from medical school, going into ophthalmology. The move will require the family to relocate. Abby took a job outside of the television industry allowing her to spend more time with my husband and sweet Alec during our next phase of life.

