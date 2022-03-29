Advertisement

OTC course preparing students for the alternative energy field

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks Technical College is preparing students for jobs in wind and solar equipment.   The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows it is one of the fastest-growing industries.

Students already added two solar panels and a wind turbine that supplies the lighting along the Ozarks Greenways Trail. This week students will add two more solar cells, a vertical wind turbine, and additional lights along the trail. Instructor Gary Lumley says this course offered by OTC is perfect timing as alternative energy is becoming more popular for both residential and commercial use.

“Some of your highway and county departments are using solar on intersections at four-way stop areas and they are used on sea lanes on buoys,” said Lumley. “There is a lot of different applications and that is due to a lot of areas being remote and hard to get a standard electricity.”

The Alternative and Renewable Energy course is popular this semester with more than 40 students enrolled in three different sections.

