Seniors in the Ozarks experience a greater need for assistance amid high prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Higher prices for food, gas, and everything in between are making a dent in everyone’s wallets. Now, a local agency that helps senior citizens with financial and meal assistance is seeing more senior citizens who need help.

SeniorAge operates 36 senior centers across 17 counties in Missouri. Seniors can go to those centers for wellness programs, to spend time with friends, and to get a meal every day of the workweek. Jennifer Tennison with SeniorAge says over the last couple of months, more seniors have been visiting centers because they’re in need.

“Before, some of our seniors were hesitant in reaching out for help,” says Tennison. “They don’t like to receive help. But, with the cost of everything going up, we’ve gotten more calls.”

Tennison says the agency is getting calls from more seniors who need help signing up for state benefits as well. She says they’re being able to fill that need, so seniors should call for help if they need it. But, they should keep in min applications are taking longer to process than normal.

“The more intake referrals we receive then it delays the turnaround time,” says Tennison. “So we just try and be honest with them and upfront and say it may be a few weeks before you get a callback. But, you are on that list.”

Tennison says inflation has *not* had much impact on the services the agency is offering. She says if you are a senior who needs help, don’t hesitate to call the agency at (417) 862-0762. Seniors can also go to one of the senior centers in the area to ask for help in person.

“When we get the calls, a lot of people say they really don’t want the help, but they have come to the realization that they need the help,” says Tennison. “And so, we’re so fortunate that we are equipped to help them. And it’s pretty rewarding knowing that they chose to trust us.”

The agency is in need of volunteers who can help with the home-delivered meals program and the transportation program. To learn how to volunteer, and learn more about SeniorAge, go here: https://senioragemo.org/

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.