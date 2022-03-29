Springfield Police Department reports some crimes on the rise, despite overall crime decreasing in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s annual crime report shows overall crime dropped 6.9%. However, the report shows crimes against persons increased by 3.6%.

One of the crimes with the biggest increase was simple assaults. From 2020 to 2021, simple assaults increased by 8.6%. Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says a lot of that is directly related to domestic violence.

”We kind of fluctuate,” Chief Williams says. “We’ve been as high as 56% and as low as 48% of all assaults being domestic-related, between spouses, boyfriend girlfriend, family members.”

Chief Williams says crimes against persons have been trending upwards for the last few years. From 2020 to 2021, the number of simple assaults reported increased by 245 reports. Chief Williams says that means someone was assaulted but not seriously injured.

“Whether that’s spouses or roommates, brothers, any kind of an intimate relationship is going to increase those numbers so that’s one area for us to target and one area for us the community to be aware of,” Chief Williams says. “We don’t see a lot of random assaults of people walking down the street and being beaten.”

Despite those numbers increasing, Chief Williams says the number of homicides or serious injuries from those assaults has decreased.

“I think that’s an element of success and positivity for all the work this community has done for the last four to five years with the Family Justice Center and the focus on domestic assault reporting,” Chief Williams says. “Getting victims out of those situations earlier and getting them connected to services where they need to be and separating them from their abusers.”

Director of operations at the Family Justice Center, Jamie Willis, says the goal of the center is to provide services to assault survivors. Those services range from mental health support, advocates, law enforcement and legal services.

“A lot of different barriers to getting the help you need and our goal is to make it very simple so that once you’ve determined that I need help, or even if you just have questions about if you might need help, you can come to the Family Justice Center and we kind of take it from there,” Willis says.

In 2021, the Family Justice Center served more than 2,600 adults, which is about 225 people per month. Willis says domestic violence is widespread throughout the community.

“It doesn’t matter your race,” Willis says. “It doesn’t matter your income. It doesn’t matter where you grew up or what side of town you live on. If you look at our crime map of where domestic violence calls are made, it affects our entire city.”

Multiple categories within crimes against persons saw a decreased number of reports from 2020 to 2021.

That includes a decrease in the number of reported kidnappings, rapes, murders, and manslaughters.

However, another category that went up was aggravated assault. Chief Williams says that’s when a weapon is used in an assault or it led to a serious injury.

“That’s related to gun violence,” Chief Williams says. “That’s related to people trying to settle disputes with a firearm. They lose the fight, whether they know someone or not. Or they’re losing or they are upset about something that happened and they take their gun out and they shoot at the person, at their house, at their car.”

Chief Williams says the first step in prevention is educating people on warning signs.

“People involved and other people, third parties to intervene when they see something going wrong,” Chief Williams says.

