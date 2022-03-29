Advertisement

Texas County Sheriff’s Office investigates woman’s shooting death; ask residents to take precautiosn

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Eunice area.

Deputies responded to a home on Pine Flat Drive Monday evening. Deputies found Nikki L. Goodchild, 31, dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators say no one is in custody for the shooting. Sheriff Scott Lindsey says there is no specific threat to the community at this time. He asks those living in the area to consider general security precautions such as locking doors and vehicles, and not answering the door for unknown persons.

