Trial starts for Camden County man charged with sexual misconduct involving children

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Jesse Devore started Tuesday afternoon.

Devore is charged with six counts of sexual misconduct after investigators say he showed himself inappropriately to children.

The trial started with opening arguments from both sides. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham discussed some of the incidents dating back to 2013. That 2013 incident was shown on video from Walmart security footage. Jurors saw a young boy going into a Walmart bathroom and Devore close behind. Few minutes later you see the boy leave, shaken up and Devore again leaving.

That boy testified saying Devore had shown himself inappropriately.

The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

