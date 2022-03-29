Troubled Water: Thursday on KY3 @ 7 p.m.

There is no life without water, it is our most precious resource. But here in the U.S., the water crisis growing more severe.

From the megadrought out West to toxic taps in the South, access to clean water is harder to achieve each year. Troubled Water explores the complexities of the nation’s water crisis while also looking at possible solutions.

Watch it live Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. on KY3.

