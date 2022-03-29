Advertisement

WATCH LIVE 5:15 PM: Bass Pro Shops hosts opening ceremonies for World’s Fishing Fair

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops will host an opening ceremony for the World’s Fishing Fair in Springfield Tuesday.

The show begins at 5:15 p.m. Click above to watch it LIVE.

The World’s Fishing Fair, a one-of-kind event for outdoor enthusiasts, will open in Springfield Wednesday as Bass Pro Shops celebrates its 50th anniversary. Bass Pro’s flagship store in Springfield, located at 1935 S. Campbell Ave., will hold the World’s Fishing Fair from March 30 to April 3. Governor Parson will participate in the opening ceremonies.

