BASS PRO FISHING TIPS: Rick and Mike prepare you for World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s your weekly fishing report courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and owner of Webb’s Guide Service. This is for the week of March 30.

Table Rock Lake

The water temperature is 49 degrees. The storm wiggle wart is working best if you have wind blowing. If you don’t have the wind try a swimbait in on chunk rock points.

Bull Shoals Lake

The water temperature is around 51 degrees. The lake is up about 1 foot. The jerk baits are working on windy points, but if you don’t have wind, drag a small jig in 15 feet of water on the same points.

Stockton Lake

The water temperature is in the mid-40s. The jerk bait is working the best around big rocks about halfway back in the creeks.

Lake of the Ozarks

The water temperature is still in the mid-40s. Jerk baits are working on the front of the shallow docks over brush balls. If the wind dies down, try using jigs inside the docks on the shallow side.

