Advertisement

Biden administration launches COVID website for 1-stop info

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal Castle, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching what it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

President Joe Biden planned remarks Wednesday afternoon to announce the rollout of covid.gov.

A White House fact sheet says the government has worked since the start of the Biden administration to set up more than 90,000 vaccination sites, distribute more than 400 million high-quality masks free of charge, send free test kits directly to people’s homes and set up “test to treat” sites where people can be tested for COVID-19 and receive treatment onsite if they receive a positive result.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
A local attorney who was told by a Springfield car wash that they were not responsible for his...
Springfield attorney’s car wash experience a prime example of complex liability issues
Deputies investigate shooting at conservation area in northern Greene County.
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area
The eastern Ozarks could see a few severe storms, including a low threat for a tornado or two.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms today
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.