CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man accused of domestic assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Chad Raynell Brooks, 20 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is accused of second-degree domestic assault. Springfield police say an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Chad Raynell Brooks when he didn’t appear in Greene County court. He’s also facing a charge of drug possession in Greene County. Detectives say he’s a suspect in cases of stealing, vandalism, weapons violations and drug crimes.

Brooks is approximately 6′0″ tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Brooks has three small stars tattooed on the inside of his left wrist. On his right inner forearm there’s a money sign tattoo and a marijuana leaf. He also has a cross on his upper right arm.

If you’ve seen Chad Raynell Brooks call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.