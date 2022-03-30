Advertisement

ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -  The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating three endangered children.

Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23. Police believe they are with their biological mother Brittany Barnes and her wife Ceaira Beverly. The state has orders to take the children into custody.

Police say they were last seen in a black SUV with no license plates.

Anyone with information relating to their whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

