Advertisement

Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana father fatally shot his son after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dianne Drive in St. Charles Parish. The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene, WVUE reports.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
Officers responded to the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Walnut Street around 10:30 a.m.
3-vehicle crash damages building in downtown Springfield
Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible by morning
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong Storms by Morning
A woman from Hollister is recovering after getting attacked by three women.
Hollister, Mo. woman recovering after assault by 3 women in St. Louis
Deputies investigate shooting at conservation area in northern Greene County.
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area

Latest News

Deputies with the Oconee Sheriff’s Office, near the South Carolina-Georgia border, said a...
Police issue warning after 2-year-old ingests THC-laced gummies
Bass Pro Shops
Johnny Morris reflects on Bass Pro Shops’ start as the company celebrates 50 years
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
GOP-led Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood
FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants