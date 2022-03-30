FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday.

The watch lasts until 1 p.m. It includes these counties:

MISSOURI:

Christian, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

Texas, Mo.

Webster, Mo.

Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark

Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system moving across the Ozarks. Besides the risk of tornadoes, it could also produce heavy rain, heavy wind, and lightning.

