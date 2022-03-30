FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday.
The watch lasts until 1 p.m. It includes these counties:
MISSOURI:
- Christian, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
ARKANSAS:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark
- Stone, Ark.
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system moving across the Ozarks. Besides the risk of tornadoes, it could also produce heavy rain, heavy wind, and lightning.
Stay ahead of the weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.
Download today for Apple products:
Download today for Droid products:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.