Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tornado Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for much of the Ozarks on Wednesday.

The watch lasts until 1 p.m. It includes these counties:

MISSOURI:

  • Christian, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

ARKANSAS:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark
  • Stone, Ark.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system moving across the Ozarks. Besides the risk of tornadoes, it could also produce heavy rain, heavy wind, and lightning.

Stay ahead of the weather with the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

Download today for Apple products:

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download today for Droid products:

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
A local attorney who was told by a Springfield car wash that they were not responsible for his...
Springfield attorney’s car wash experience a prime example of complex liability issues
Deputies investigate shooting at conservation area in northern Greene County.
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area
The eastern Ozarks could see a few severe storms, including a low threat for a tornado or two.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms today
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.

Latest News

The eastern Ozarks could see a few severe storms, including a low threat for a tornado or two.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms today
Early severe threat, then cooler
Bass Pro Shops
Johnny Morris reflects on Bass Pro Shops’ start as the company celebrates 50 years
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
GOP-led Missouri House votes to defund Planned Parenthood