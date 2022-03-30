Former Kickapoo High School star Brazile transferring to Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The ‘Muss Bus’ added another transfer portal.

Former Kickapoo High School star Trevon Brazile announced on Twitter he will transfer to the University of Arkansas.

He spent his freshman season at the University of Missouri. Brazile played in 25 games averaging 6.6 points per game and 6.1 rebounds. Missouri fired head coach Cuonzo Martin shortly after losing to LSU in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

He joins a loaded recruiting class for the 2022-2023 season, which many recruiting analysts rank as a Top 3 class. Arkansas will likely return several starters from a team that advanced to the Elite 8 for the second-straight season.

