Johnny Morris reflects on Bass Pro Shops’ start as the company celebrates 50 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A celebration is underway in Springfield as Bass Pro Shops marks its 50th anniversary with the World’s Fishing Fair.

“It’s a happy time,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

Tuesday afternoon marked the start of Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair in Springfield.

“When we started we didn’t have a five-year plan. We didn’t have a three-year plan. We didn’t have a budget for the first year. We did have a lot of passion and love to be in the fishing business and be around the great sport of fishing,” said Morris.

He says what started as selling bait and tackle turned into so much more.

“When I was thinking about today, people that started with us, from my sisters to so many people along the way, with a shared dream. You mentioned conservation. If it weren’t for that Bass Pro wouldn’t be,” he said.

Governor Mike Parson agrees.

“I think more importantly what Bass Pro stands for. We’re talking about how we take care of the land. How do we teach people about the great outdoors? I think Johnny Morris and Bass Pro, nobody does it any better than what they do,” he said.

The celebration will include many celebrities and county musicians like Lee Greenwood.

“Johnny has become a close friend of mine over the last couple of years. The world’s greatest and biggest fishing fair. You’ve got to be part of that,” he said.

Morris says the past few decades are just the start of what he hopes is a lasting legacy.

“I’m a daydreamer. It takes a heck of a team to make things happen. I’m so grateful and so proud of our people,” he said.

The opening ceremony was supposed to take place Wednesday but it was moved up a day because of the threat of rain.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.