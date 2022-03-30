Leigh’s Lost and Found: the months long search for this lost dog in the Little Sac Conservation area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a fun hike with their dogs has now turned into a months long nightmare for one family.

That hike happened on January 16th in the Little Sac Conservation area off Highway BB and Farm road 215. The Potts family took their five dogs, but only came back with four, and Milo is still missing.

The Potts dog pack loves the outdoors, and isn’t afraid to get all wet or muddy. They also love to chase things and that’s what they were doing when Milo disappeared.

Naoko Potts says, “I think they saw something, a squirrel, deer or whatever. The rest of the dogs came back to me but Milo just didn’t come back. I went back there pretty much every day for the following week where I lost him. The conservation guys helped me out too, drove me all over the area, but couldn’t find him.”

Naoko has done everything to get the word out on her Facebook page and on my Leigh’s Lost and Found page. She’s also papered the area with fliers.

“We put fliers up wherever I could. I’ve contacted neighbors and gave them fliers and I contacted shelters, not just Greene county but also Polk county and also vets, pretty much every vet I can think of in southwest Missouri.”

Naoko says the Australian Shepherd stands out with his bob tail and one blue eye and one half blue, half brown eye. He’s also incredibly friendly, which makes her think he’s been picked up by someone.

“I feel he’s at someone’s place but they just don’t know I’m looking for him, that’s my feeling.”

Milo is like Naoko’s child, and is spoiled with love. so she’s scraped together what she can to offer a $700 dollar for his return, no questions asked.

“It’s torture. There’s no single day that I don’t cry. Some people may say he’s just a dog but he’s my baby, and it is tough.”

If you see Milo or know anything you can contact the Potts family at 417-298-1598 or you can send in any tips to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

