Advertisement

Man arrested after girl, 4, killed in Panama City Beach parking lot collision

Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old...
Kenneth Ray Martinez is accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - Police have arrested a man accused of leaving the scene of a collision that killed a 4-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Panama City Beach police told WJHG that Kenneth Ray Martinez, 62, was arrested after witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle involved in the collision in the popular Florida vacation city on Tuesday.

The 4-year-old was from the area of Nashville, Tennessee, and police chief J.R. Talamantez said the girl was right next to her family when she was hit by the vehicle at the Breakfast Point Marketplace shopping center.

Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on Back Beach Road.(WJHG/WECP)

Martinez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury or death.

Police executed a search warrant at his home, and officers found a receipt from Publix, which is located in the same shopping center as where the collision occurred. Investigators said the receipt was printed minutes prior to the crash.

Martinez refused a blood draw when asked by officers, police said.

Records show he remains in the Bay County Jail on Wednesday after being booked Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
A local attorney who was told by a Springfield car wash that they were not responsible for his...
Springfield attorney’s car wash experience a prime example of complex liability issues
The eastern Ozarks could see a few severe storms, including a low threat for a tornado or two.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few severe storms today
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
Deputies investigate shooting at conservation area in northern Greene County.
Greene County deputies investigating shooting inside conservation area

Latest News

Taney County Health Department closes COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic
The cost of buying and building homes in the U.S. is going up.
Home, construction costs soaring
Pictured are (top row from left) Amanda Andrews, Breonna Johnson, Charles Bryant, (bottom row...
6 accused of kidnapping, torturing woman they met online, sheriff says
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange...
Even as inflation bites, corporate profits remain flush