Police say man found dead during standoff in Salem, Mo.

SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a standoff in Salem turned deadly.

Officers responded Tuesday night to a home in the 300 block of East Truman for a domestic disturbance call. Police say witnesses saw the man being confrontational with neighbors with a gun.

Investigators say when officers arrived, the man approached the officers, and shots were fired. Police say the man returned inside the home. Officers later made entry into the home and found the man dead.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

