Springfield organization for foster kids buys buildings to create clubhouse, expand services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Foster kids in southwest Missouri will be getting a safe place to call their own.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, announced plans to offer new services to those in need.

Over the last four years, CASA has tripled in size, serving more than 400 kids in foster care in the community. Executive director Laura Farmer says with that, comes the need for more space to be able to serve more kids in need.

“Our vision is that we will serve 100% of our kids in our community by 2030,” Farmer says. “In order to do this, we need more space.”

CASA purchased two buildings next to each other on North Glenstone in Springfield. One is going to be turned into an office building. The other one is going to be turned into the first-ever clubhouse for foster care kids in the state of Missouri.

“There are very limited spaces in our community that are available for kids in foster care to have confidential, safe, and quality visits with their family members to support that reunification effort,” Farmer says.

So far this year, 38 children have entered foster care each month in Greene County. Farmer says because of the pandemic, places that used to host family and sibling visitations for kids in foster care closed their doors to the organization.

“Oftentimes our kids in foster care may not know that they matter,” Farmer says. “They may think that the community has forgotten about them or maybe that the community doesn’t even know that they exist.”

Stephanie Jenkins has been a CASA volunteer for nearly two years and says this space is crucial.

“There are so many things that these kids have been through that most of us will never face in our lifetime or can even imagine,” Jenkins says.

Not only will the clubhouse offer a safe space for kids but it will also offer them opportunities to learn life skills once they leave the foster system.

“It’s going to have a full kitchen,” Jenkins says. “I can take my older youth to the grocery store with a recipe, teach her how to shop, bring her to the kitchen and teach her how to cook a meal.”

The two buildings are owned by the Council of Churches but will be officially owned by CASA in August 2022. After renovations, the goal is to have staff move into the office building by November of 2022. The goal for the clubhouse is to welcome kids by the spring of 2023. CASA has raised $2.1 million of the $2.7 million campaign for this project.

