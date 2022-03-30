Stafford Fire Protection District says upgrades needed on equipment, could save homeowners money

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - On April 5, voters in Strafford will decide the fate of a 28 cents sales tax for the Strafford Fire Protection District.

The agency would use the tax to replace equipment like their 1992 model 65-footer fire truck. It’s something they use every day but its dated features slow them down.

“It obviously takes twice as long to set this one as it would a new truck,” Rusty Darnell with the district says.

If the sales tax is approved, the $8 million would go to update other equipment too and fire stations. The fire department says these upgrades will help bring down their ISO, an insurance-based rating too.

“Right now if we go above an ISO three then everybody’s insurances are going to go up drastically on their residences,” Darnell says.

With new developments going up in Stafford they could also use the funding to create space to house new staff. Some locals say they were against the bond because it felt like the fire department was already staffed for need. But the bond, if approved, wouldn’t go toward hiring new staff. It would free up funds to keep up equipment.

“That’s why the impact is important to the community,” Darnell adds “That’s why we need to get the bond issue passed. So that we can provide better service and keep their rates down.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.