Taney County Health Department closes COVID-19 mass vaccine clinic

By Madison Horner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As COVID-19 case numbers drop across Taney County, the health department is taking steps to return to normal.

The Taney County Health Department closed its mass vaccination clinic site at the Shoppes at Branson Meadows. Community Health Educator Kara Miller says the team is proud to have administered 13,000 vaccines at that site. Miller says 41% of Taney County residents are fully vaccinated. She says the demand for vaccines at this time is lower than in the past, but there is some. They administer around 10-20 shots per week.

Staff says the slow return to normal has helped them. But they know there are steps the community can take to stay safe and healthy.

“We know that COVID-19 is here to stay and that we need to do the right thing to keep those numbers from going back up again,” said Miller. “If you don’t feel comfortable going out wear a mask, wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and take care of yourself.”

Miller says despite the clinic site closing, she wants the community to know they can get a COVID-19 shot, booster, or flu shot at their main offices in Branson and Forsyth. Appointments need to be made for the vaccine either by calling 417-334-4544 extension 590 or by visiting the health department website, taneycohealth.org.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

