Crews respond to fire at Springfield Inn, third fire at building this month

Fire at the Springfield Inn.
Fire at the Springfield Inn.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the third time this month, firefighters have responded to a fire at the Springfield Inn in north Springfield.

The Springfield Inn is a permanently closed building located in the 2300 block of North Glenstone Avenue.

Springfield fire crews arrived to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time.

Earlier this year, Springfield’s Director of Economic Development confirmed plans to tear down the Springfield Inn and revitalize the area. Fires were also reported at the building on March 14 and March 18.

Crews installed a chain-link fence around the property after the March 18 fire, although the fence is open now to allow firefighters to battle the fire.

Some traffic delays and closures are being reported near Glenstone Avenue and Kearney Street. Additional details on the fire are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

