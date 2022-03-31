Cut down a Callery Pear Tree, get a free native tree at Springfield buyback event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Conservation experts in Missouri want residents to help them get rid of a tree that looks beautiful in the spring.

The Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Invasive Plant Council, and Forest ReLeaf are holding the first Callery Pear Buy Back event on April 26th in Springfield.

Native to China and Taiwan, the Department says Callery Pears used to be popular in landscaping, especially the Bradford Pear, because of their pretty white blooms in early spring. That’s part of the reason you can find several of the trees along east Sunshine in Springfield. Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation says the trees don’t have much else going for them.

“They’re very aggressive... they crowd out a lot of the native trees and a lot of the native plants that birds and wildlife need for a habitat,” explains Skalicky. “So, they basically wreck habitats. That’s why we’re trying to get rid of them.”

Skalicky says the trees can create issues for homeowners as well. Since the trees grow so quickly, they have weak limbs and can break in high winds. They also stink... not something you would normally associate with such a pretty tree. A big part of the buyback event is raising awareness.

“A lot of people just see a pretty tree but they don’t realize that there’s a lot of baggage attached to it,” says Skalicky. “And so programs like this help raise awareness for native trees over non-native trees. Native trees are always better because they’re meant to be here.”

How can you help? First -- cut down the Callery Pear trees in your yard. Then, take a picture of yourself with the tree and submit that for a free replacement tree that’s native to Missouri during the buy-back event. That event is April 26th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Missouri Department of Conservation Southwest Regional Office, 2630 N Mayfair Ave, Springfield. Residents are encouraged to pre-register so they can reserve their replacement tree.

“They will have a new native tree that will be better for them, better for the wildlife species involved, and will be scenic too,” says Skalicky. “All in all, it’s just a much better tree than a Callery Pear would be.”

Register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/callery-pear-buy-back-in-springfield-tickets-269794100417

More about Callery Pear Trees: https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/callery-pear-bradford-pear#:~:text=’Bradford’%20pear%20is%20a%20variety,been%20hugely%20popular%20in%20landscaping.

Best ways to remove a Callery Pear: https://moinvasives.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Effective-control-of-Callery-pear-4-16-19.pdf

