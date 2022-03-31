Advertisement

Fact Finders: Who’s responsible for cleaning up crash scenes?

“Is the tow company required to remove debris from the roadway and shoulders?”
By Paul Adler
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have passed an accident scene today with all the wet roads. One of our viewers wants to know; When there are vehicle accidents, is the tow company required to remove debris from the roadway and shoulders?”

When cars crash into each other parts often go flying all over the place. Law enforcement will often call a towing company to the scene. The tow company’s primary job is to get disabled vehicles off the road after the investigation is complete. And, they do pick up those pieces of plastic and metal and will even break out a broom.

“It’s a common courtesy, it’s kind of a code that when they take possession of a vehicle for that person that has either been injured, or they’ve requested that, they’re going to take every practical piece of that vehicle that’s not attached to it at that time due to.., due to crash damage, and remove it from the roadway and take it with,” explained Sgt. Michael McClure of The Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant McClure also told KY3 crash debris left on a roadway is often from car-deer collisions or unreported accidents.

Meantime, The Federal Highway Administration says the cleanup of debris from car crashes typically falls to the towing and recovery company. But, firefighters and police officers often pitch in to help with the cleanup.

So, to answer the viewer’s question, Missouri does not have a law or rule on the books on this topic. It’s a common courtesy. The answer is NO, it’s not required.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
A local attorney who was told by a Springfield car wash that they were not responsible for his...
Springfield attorney’s car wash experience a prime example of complex liability issues
A few showers are possible Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers and Cold Thursday
Joshua Goodchild faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his sister-in-law Nikki...
Authorities arrest brother-in-law wanted in deadly shooting in Texas County

Latest News

Stafford Fire Protection District says upgrades needed on equipment, could save homeowners money
Fact Finders: Cleaning up accident scenes
Fact Finders: Cleaning up accident scenes
Strafford Fire Protection District
Stafford Fire Protection District says upgrades needed on equipment, could save homeowners money
Beth Cunningham/Missouri State University
Missouri State names next women’s basketball coach