Find your “Place to Be” at the 2022 KY3 career fair

KY3 Career Fair
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Polish those resumes and head down to the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds for the KY3 job fair.

If you are just starting your career or maybe you want to take your career to the next level you will have the chance to explore your options all in one place.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the E-Plex East Hall. For a full list of businesses hiring CLICK HERE.

Before you come out there are a few things you need to know. Bring several copies of your resume. There are over 150 booths of employers eager to fill positions. Next, Interviews will be offered on location so be prepared to speak with potential employers. If you want to come dressed in business casual attire that is fine but don’t let that stop you from coming! Employers are eager to meet you regardless of how you dress.

This is the first year KY3 has hosted the career fair to help you find your place to be.

“There is a wide variety of businesses and different types of jobs there’s going to be a wide range,” said Scott Lygrisse with KY3 sales. “Everything from manufacturing, to accounting, banking, and everything in between so it’s really exciting.”

The Missouri Job Center is also hosting several classes including resume tips, The value of a benefits package, and interview techniques.

“We decided to host the career fair because there is a labor shortage going on in the area,” said Lygrisse. “So that’s a great opportunity for people to come out whether they’re stepping into the job market for the first time or looking to step up in their career. So tons of opportunity, we’re able to put it all together in one location for everybody to come out and it’s convenient to everybody.”

