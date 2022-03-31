Advertisement

Man charged in Camden County meth bust

Anthony Carlson, 44, faces criminal charges of second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful...
Anthony Carlson, 44, faces criminal charges of second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the investigation(Camden County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is behind bars after deputies recovered methamphetamine and other items in a drug bust Thursday morning.

Anthony Carlson, 44, faces criminal charges of second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the investigation, per Missouri court records.

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. A search warrant led officers to a Camdenton home. The search led deputies to 48 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia used to consume methamphetamine and three digital devices.

Carlson is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond. Investigators say he was also wanted on a felony warrant for a separate incident.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
Cover up the sensitive plants
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Last day of March could bring snow
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
Storm damages homes, businesses in Springdale, Ark./Damon Hill
7 hurt in northwest Arkansas storm; Deep South braces for tornadoes
Joshua Goodchild faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his sister-in-law Nikki...
Authorities arrest brother-in-law wanted in deadly shooting in Texas County

Latest News

Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
Missouri state Rep. Travis Fitzwater studies a proposed map of U.S. House districts during a...
Missouri House rejects congressional map as standoff worsens
Local health leaders are warning businesses not to be fooled by a restaurant inspection scam.
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns restaurants of inspection scam
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 350+ cases; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases