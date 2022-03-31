Man charged in Camden County meth bust

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Camden County man is behind bars after deputies recovered methamphetamine and other items in a drug bust Thursday morning.

Anthony Carlson, 44, faces criminal charges of second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the investigation, per Missouri court records.

Multiple law enforcement agencies teamed up with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. A search warrant led officers to a Camdenton home. The search led deputies to 48 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia used to consume methamphetamine and three digital devices.

Carlson is being held in the Camden County Jail without bond. Investigators say he was also wanted on a felony warrant for a separate incident.

