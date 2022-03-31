Advertisement

Man starts fight with police after disturbance at Kum & Go in north Springfield

A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas...
A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas station in north Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas station in north Springfield.

Investigators say there were no major injuries in the fight, but the man accused of starting it was sent to a hospital to be medically cleared.

Officers responded to the Kum & Go in the 1500 block of North National Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police received two calls from a man at the gas station saying he needed help. Investigators say clerks were asking the man to leave. As police arrived, investigators say the man became confrontational and started fighting with officers.

Investigators tell KY3 they were trying to get the man to leave the store before the fight. Criminal charges have not yet been announced in the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

