Reserve your tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You can now reserve your tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home. The building is under construction, but it will be a show stopper once it’s completed.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream home has an estimated value of $680,000, the most expensive home yet. King Built Artisan Homes is constructing the home in the new Valley Trails Subdivision and has several cool features. Custom cabinets, closets, and pantry, a home office. The upstairs is ideal for kids, complete with a Jack and Jill bathroom.

“In this subdivision here at Valley Trail, we’ve decided to put all of the garages in the back of the home,” said King Built Artisan Homes Owner Brad King. “That way they’re not facing the road and the first thing you see at a house is the garage. We felt like it’s really important to create a community that had that as a standard amenity.”

The home is 3,500 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a three-car garage. The home is built by King Built properties with the goal of raising $1 Million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Anytime that we can get a chance to help kids or to work for a good cause, I think it’s important for us to do so,” said King. I had some kids who were there were twins, and they were preemies. My family spent some time in the NICU. I know what it meant to us to just be able to leave work for a couple of weeks. I haven’t personally had the opportunity to do something like this and I felt like now’s the time for me to step up.”

The winning ticket will be drawn on Sunday, June 26. If you reserve your ticket by Friday, April 1 you will be entered to win a $2,500 Visa gift card courtesy of TWS Excavations. Another prize is the Ultimate Outdoor Living Package is valued at over $10,000 courtesy of Outdoor Home. Includes a 7-piece patio set and a Large Big Green Egg with a matching 76-inch Custom Cooking Island. Those who reserve a ticket by Friday, May 13 will be eligible to win an Acura ILX courtesy of Frank Leta Acura of Springfield

The Springfield community has raised over $10 million for St. Jude in the past 17 years through the St. Jude Dream home giveaway. All the money goes to help families here in the Ozarks, kids like Graham Sutton and his family. Graham was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just five years old and right before the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring of 2020. He and his family spent four months at St. Jude in Memphis.

“Graham’s doing great,” said his mother Erin Sutton. We just feel so blessed and we had so many wonderful people at home supporting us wonderful doctors and nurses they’re just had so much support and I just felt so blessed and I think there’s no way that you can try to repay that, but we’re gonna try.”

Since St. Jude opened more than 50 years ago, St. Jude has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20-percent to 80-percent! If you want to help families like the Suttons call 1 800-870-2980 or go CLICK HERE.

