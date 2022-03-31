Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. updates on COVID-19 response as Missouri shifts to endemic phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has shared an update on its COVID-19 response as the state of Missouri moves toward an endemic phase.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the state would officially start treating the coronavirus as an endemic on Friday. A disease generally is considered to have reached an endemic phase when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

Moving to an endemic response does not mean that COVID-19 is gone or that there will not be future surges of the disease that require an elevated response. The Springfield-Greene County Health will continue to monitor the rise of new COVID-19 variants and expects to stay prepared for the potential increases in cases.

Since the health department’s current COVID-19 operation aligns with new recommendations from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there will not be any additional shifts in operations.

The health department will continue with testing and vaccination efforts. Additionally, an epidemiology team will continue to provide guidance with a focus on vulnerable populations and monitoring potential outbreaks to reduce community spread in Greene County.

For more information on Greene County’s COVID-19 response to the endemic declaration and vaccination opportunities, CLICK HERE.

As part of the endemic phase in Missouri, starting Friday, the public will receive less frequent updates about the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases attributed to COVID-19.

